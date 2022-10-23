GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Garden City Fire Department was dispatched to a reported fire at the intersection of Towns Road and U.S. Highway 50 around 2 p.m. on Sunday.
Upon arrival, fire personnel confirmed there was a large grass fire on the south side of the highway that had spread to the north side of the road. As of approximately 3:50 p.m., the fire is 70% contained.
Personnel from Wildland Task Force 7, Kearny County, Holcomb, Garfield Township, Kansas Forestry Service, Pierceville Township are on the scene actively working the fire.
At this time, Finney County Sheriff’s Department is on scene diverting traffic while U.S. 50 is closed from Farmland Road to Towns Road.
The Kansas Forest Service said staff is assisting with this fire.
