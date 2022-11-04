ELLIS, Kan. (KSNW) – The cause of a massive wildfire in northwest Kansas last week has been released.

The fire ignited Sunday, Oct. 23, along Kansas Highway 4 in Ness County and burned into the neighboring counties of Ellis and Trego.

The Ellis County Emergency Manager says the fire was caused by a malfunctioning oil tank battery. It burned more than 14,000 acres, with 10,200 just in Ellis County, slightly more than what the county initially estimated. It is the second-largest fire the county has had in seven years. No homes were damaged or destroyed.

The Four County Fire in December 2021 is the largest. It burned across 400,000 acres, burning equipment, houses, and buildings and killing hundreds of cattle in the process.