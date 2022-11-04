ELLIS, Kan. (KSNW) – The cause of a massive wildfire in northwest Kansas last week has been released.
The fire ignited Sunday, Oct. 23, along Kansas Highway 4 in Ness County and burned into the neighboring counties of Ellis and Trego.
The Ellis County Emergency Manager says the fire was caused by a malfunctioning oil tank battery. It burned more than 14,000 acres, with 10,200 just in Ellis County, slightly more than what the county initially estimated. It is the second-largest fire the county has had in seven years. No homes were damaged or destroyed.
The Four County Fire in December 2021 is the largest. It burned across 400,000 acres, burning equipment, houses, and buildings and killing hundreds of cattle in the process.
Be the first to know with KSN News in the palm of your hand
Stay up-to-date on Wichita news and weather. KSN News is available to you anytime on the KSN News app. For the latest KSN radar in the palm of your hand, download the KSN Weather App. Get breaking news and a daily rundown of the news that’s important to you by signing up for our newsletters.