WILSON LAKE, Kan. (KSNW) — Campers will have to avoid all waterfront campsites at Wilson Lake for a week in September. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says a helicopter will be spraying herbicide along the shoreline the week of Sept. 18-22.

A photo of invasive phragmites along the Wilson Lake shoreline. (Photo Courtesy/Bryan Sowards)

The Corps says it is closing the campsites out of an abundance of caution, even though the herbicide, imazapyr, is safe to use around people, fish and wildlife.

Officials are trying to control phragmites, also known as common reed. The plants are an invasive species that can choke out native plants.

Plant experts say phragmites can reach up to 15 feet in height. Along a shoreline, a lot of the plant may be under the surface, creating the illusion of shallow water and creating a higher risk of drowning.

The helicopter will spot spray along 50 miles of shoreline from Duval Cove going east to the dam, south to Hell Creek, and then west just past Minooka Park. Campgrounds affected include Lucas Park, Minooka Park, Otoe State Park and Hell Creek State Park.

Campsites that do not border the water are still available for camping.