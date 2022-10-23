Hay fire (Courtesy: Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The high wind is driving a fire across eastern Kansas and causing blowing dust out west.

A fire was reported Sunday along the Chase and Marion County Line, and the Harvey County fire task force said they are responding to the fire. The Kansas Forest Service said Marion County has requested help for the fire.

Meanwhile, in southwest Kansas, a hay fire caused Kansas Highway 27 at County Road 27 in Hamilton County to close just before noon. Crews are working to get the fire contained. One lane has since reopened.

Across the state line in Grant County, Oklahoma, the sheriff’s office says multiple fire districts are actively involved in fighting the fire on the west side of the county. They are asking people to avoid the area.

A fire burning in western Grant County in Oklahoma. (Courtesy: Grant County, Oklahoma Sheriff’s Office)

Farther west in Kansas, the Gray County Sheriff’s Office said the wind is creating blowing dust across roadways, and the visibility is reduced to less than 25 yards.

In northwest Kansas, officials in St. Francis said the town lost power, but it has since been restored.

The KSN Storm Track 3 Weather team says winds will be incredibly strong out of the southwest. Gusts could exceed 50+ mph. Already, there are high wind warnings across the state, and the fire danger conditions are critical.

The Kansas Highway Patrol has listed the following driving tips that are recommended when encountering a low-visibility dust storm or smoky conditions.

Avoid driving into or through a dust storm if possible.

While driving through dust and smoke make sure to have your headlights on.

Do not wait until poor visibility makes it difficult to safely pull off the roadway — do it as soon as possible. Completely exit the highway if you can.

Do not stop in a travel lane; look for a safe place to pull completely off the paved portion of the roadway.

Stop the vehicle in a position ensuring it is a safe distance from the main roadway and away from other vehicles.

Turn off all vehicle lights, including your emergency flashers, while parked.

Set your emergency brake and take your foot off the brake pedal.

Stay in the vehicle with your seatbelt buckled and wait for the storm to pass.

Drivers of high-profile vehicles should be especially aware of changing weather conditions and travel at reduced speeds.

A driver’s alertness and safe driving ability is still the number one factor to prevent crashes.