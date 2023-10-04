WINFIELD, Kan. (KSNW) — Winfield City Lake is at its lowest level since 1992.

The City of Winfield says this is because of the extended drought conditions in Cowley County and the Upper Timber Creek Watershed Area.

“The City of Winfield addresses its short-term water shortage problems through a series of stages based on conditions of supply and demand with accompanying triggers, goals and actions,” said Winfield. “Each stage is more stringent in water use than the previous stage since water supply conditions are more deteriorated.”

The City Manager is authorized by ordinance to implement the appropriate conservation measures.

There is a new way to track the water level at Winfield City Lake. Data is added weekly, if not more often, to the new tool.

The City of Winfield shared lake-level history for the Winfield City Lake:

June 2023 – 57.5 inches low

April 2013 – 59.5 inches low

Oct 2011 – 69.5 inches low

Mar 1992 – 82.5 inches low

Nov 1991 – 81.4 inches low

Feb 1982 – 103 inches low

Oct 1981 – 109 inches low

Dec 1980 – 63.5 inches low

The City says to keep in mind that there is still a significant supply of water for the city residents/businesses.