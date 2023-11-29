WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Nearly 200 workers in Winfield are expected to be out of work in the coming months. The city says Silgan Dispensing Systems will close its Winfield plastic manufacturing facility.

Silgan handed out notifications about the layoffs to employees this week, saying layoffs begin in January.

The closure of the Winfield plant is part of a larger trend, according to Wichita State University’s economic development and business research director.

“When I look at this sector of plastics, it has been declining over the last five years,” said Jeremy Hill. “It declined about four percent over the last five years.”

Hill said in the most extreme conditions, the shutdown of the plant could result in losses for not only businesses and commerce but also Cowley County funding.

“The county could have a loss of 300-some thousand dollars in tax revenue because of this,” Hill said.

Winfield city manager Taggart Wall said the closure came out of left field.

“As recently as 11 months ago, we were working with the company on expansion plans here in Winfield,” Taggart said.

Now, the city is trying to prevent big losses.

“Priority number one, to replace these lost jobs here in Cowley County,” Taggart said.

He wants people to stay in Winfield and will be working to connect Silgan employees with new opportunities.

“We will work with them together with our partners at workforce development and Cowley College to try and get these folks the skills that they need to continue to live and work here in Winfield and in Cowley County,” Taggart said.

The city also said it’s actively in talks with other companies to take over the facility rather than allowing it to sit vacant.

Cowley County has other plastic manufacturing facilities, so laid-off workers are more likely to be able to find jobs in the area.