WINFIELD, Kan. (KSNW) — The Winfield Police Department is warning the public of a scammer impersonating Evergy.

The Department says they received two phone calls on Thursday from people who got the scam call.

“A person claiming to be with Evergy is calling area residents telling them they’re headed to cut off their utilities if payment is not made over the phone,” said the WPD. “Evergy does not provide services inside the city limits of Winfield, and the City of Winfield, KS customer service department does not call and demand payment over the phone for utilities.”

If you receive a scam call, hang up. Do not provide any information to the caller.