WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A search party of concerned people in Winfield spent Christmas Eve and Christmas Day looking for a missing woman.

Janet Spoon (Courtesy: Cowley County Sheriff’s Office)

Janet Spoon, 69, disappeared on Dec. 23. Her body was found in a pond just outside of Winfield on Christmas Day.

The people who knew her said Spoon was a much-loved part of the community. But most of the dozens who spent their holidays searching for her near a local dog park had never met her.

“A lot of people commented and messaged me that she was just the sweetest lady,” said Christina Chairs, who helped search for Spoon. “Even her neighbor, I’m friends with one of her neighbors, and they just said how sweet she was. She kept a beautiful garden.”

Christina Chairs is one of dozens of people who searched for Spoon over the holiday.

She didn’t know Spoon, and neither did Gary Colston, who brought the search together on Christmas Eve.

“Sunday, I woke up, and something told me I should go up and help look for her ’cause I didn’t see a lot of people out there looking,” Colson said.

He invited people to help him through a post on Facebook and got a group together to look for Spoon near a dog park just miles from where she was found by authorities on Christmas.

“I didn’t want to stop until someone found her for her family,” Colson said. “It was Christmas weekend, you know? I wouldn’t want to experience that or have a loved one out there when it’s Christmas weekend.”

Even though their search was cut short when authorities found Spoon’s body later on Christmas Day, Chairs said she hopes Spoon’s family can find solace in knowing the community cared for her and tried their best to find her.

“It was raining and cold, we were in ponchos, I had boots on,” Chairs said. “But I was ready to get dirty.”