TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas Lottery says one lucky Kansan has become a millionaire overnight after a ticket with a $1 million value was sold in the Sunflower State.

A ticket for the Sept. 27 Powerball drawing was sold in north central Kansas, according to the Kansas Lottery. The winning numbers were 1-7-46-47-63 with a Powerball of 7. The winning ticket matched each number with the exception of the Powerball, giving it a value of $1 million.

The winner has until Sept. 27, 2024, to claim the cash, according to the Kansas Lottery. The ticket was sold to someone in the following counties:

Smith

Jewell

Republic

Washington

Osborne

Mitchell

Cloud

Clay

Russell

Lincoln

Ottawa

Ellsworth

Saline

Dickinson

The next Powerball drawing will be on Saturday, Sept. 30, for an estimated $925 million, according to the Kansas Lottery. This will be the third-largest Powerball jackpot and the ninth-largest US Lottery jackpot of all time.

The last Powerball jackpot reached more than $1 billion in the summer of 2023. The winner of the prize, which ultimately reached an estimated $1.602 billion, recently stepped forward to claim the money in Florida.

Earlier this year, several Kansans won big prizes through the lottery. A Kansan from Johnson County who drew a winning $92 million jackpot ticket in 2022 claimed the winnings in January, 2023.

Think you have a winning lottery ticket? You can submit winning and non-winning tickets online by clicking here, which allows you to earn points for drawing entries along with chances to win cash and other prizes. To learn more about which states are the best to win the lottery in, click here.

You can check your Powerball numbers by clicking here.