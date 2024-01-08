KANSAS (KSNW) — Winter weather is causing power outages across Kansas.

The following electric providers in Kansas have had outages on Monday as of 4:17 p.m.:

Evergy

Evergy tracks 1,015,575 customers. Only one customer in Kansas is without power as of 4:17 p.m. They are in Geary County.

Garden City Electric Utility System

Garden City Electric Utility System tracks 1,195 customers. Only 37 are without power as of 4:17 p.m. They are all in Finney County.

Lane-Scott Electric Coop

Lane-Scott Electric Coop tracks 5,694. Less than half, or 2,413 customers, are without power as of 4:18 p.m. The outages are in the following counties:

Finney – 223 customers

Gove – 24 customers

Hodgeman – 8 customers

Lane – 119 customers

Ness – 1,947 customers

Rush – 1 customer

Scott – 90 customers

Midwest Energy Inc

Midwest Energy Inc. tracks 50,198 customers. Only 1,388 are without power as of 4:22 p.m. The outages are in the following counties:

Ellis – 175

Hodgeman – 1

Norton – 379

Pawnee – 172

Sherman – 63

Trego – 532

Wallace – 65

Ninnescah REC

Ninnescah REC tracks 4,202 customers. Only 28 are without power as of 4:26 p.m. The outages are in the following counties:

Edwards – 3

Kiowa – 24

Stafford – 1

Prairie Land Electric Coop

Prairie Land Electric Coop tracks 25,474 customers. Only 790 are without power as of 4:28 p.m. The outages are in the following counties:

Graham – 355

Norton – 100

Phillips – 107

Rawlins – 6

Rooks – 212

Thomas – 10

Rolling Hills Electric Coop

Rolling Hills Electric Coop tracks 11,142 customers. Only 391 are without power as of 4:31 p.m. The outages are in the following counties:

Jewell – 89

Republic – 222

Smith – 80

Victory Electric Coop

Victory Electric Coop tracks 12,780 customers. Only 5,866 are without power as of 4:41 p.m. The outages are in the following counties:

Ford – 3,964

Gray – 41

Unknown – 1,861

Western Coop Electric

Western Coop Electric tracks 12,018 customers. Only 1,549 are without power as of 4:42 p.m. The outages are in the following counties:

Barton – 7

Ellis – 191

Gove – 55

Graham – 169

Ness – 148

Trego – 979

Wheatland Electric Coop

Wheatland Electric Coop tracks 30,456 customers. Only 3,195 are without power as of 4:43 p.m. The outages are in the following counties:

Finney – 553

Gray – 286

Greeley – 11

Hamilton – 172

Kearny – 1,556

Scott – 483

Wichita – 152

