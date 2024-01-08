KANSAS (KSNW) — Winter weather is causing power outages across Kansas.
The following electric providers in Kansas have had outages on Monday as of 4:17 p.m.:
Evergy
Evergy tracks 1,015,575 customers. Only one customer in Kansas is without power as of 4:17 p.m. They are in Geary County.
View Evergy’s current outages here.
Garden City Electric Utility System
Garden City Electric Utility System tracks 1,195 customers. Only 37 are without power as of 4:17 p.m. They are all in Finney County.
View Garden City Electric Utility System’s current outages here.
Lane-Scott Electric Coop
Lane-Scott Electric Coop tracks 5,694. Less than half, or 2,413 customers, are without power as of 4:18 p.m. The outages are in the following counties:
- Finney – 223 customers
- Gove – 24 customers
- Hodgeman – 8 customers
- Lane – 119 customers
- Ness – 1,947 customers
- Rush – 1 customer
- Scott – 90 customers
View Lane-Scott Electric Coop’s current outages here.
Midwest Energy Inc
Midwest Energy Inc. tracks 50,198 customers. Only 1,388 are without power as of 4:22 p.m. The outages are in the following counties:
- Ellis – 175
- Hodgeman – 1
- Norton – 379
- Pawnee – 172
- Sherman – 63
- Trego – 532
- Wallace – 65
View Midwest Energy Inc.’s current outages here.
Ninnescah REC
Ninnescah REC tracks 4,202 customers. Only 28 are without power as of 4:26 p.m. The outages are in the following counties:
- Edwards – 3
- Kiowa – 24
- Stafford – 1
View Ninnescah REC’s current outages here.
Prairie Land Electric Coop
Prairie Land Electric Coop tracks 25,474 customers. Only 790 are without power as of 4:28 p.m. The outages are in the following counties:
- Graham – 355
- Norton – 100
- Phillips – 107
- Rawlins – 6
- Rooks – 212
- Thomas – 10
View Prairie Land Electric Coop’s current outages here.
Rolling Hills Electric Coop
Rolling Hills Electric Coop tracks 11,142 customers. Only 391 are without power as of 4:31 p.m. The outages are in the following counties:
- Jewell – 89
- Republic – 222
- Smith – 80
View Rolling Hills Electric Coop’s current outages here.
Victory Electric Coop
Victory Electric Coop tracks 12,780 customers. Only 5,866 are without power as of 4:41 p.m. The outages are in the following counties:
- Ford – 3,964
- Gray – 41
- Unknown – 1,861
View Victory Electric Coop’s current outages here.
Western Coop Electric
Western Coop Electric tracks 12,018 customers. Only 1,549 are without power as of 4:42 p.m. The outages are in the following counties:
- Barton – 7
- Ellis – 191
- Gove – 55
- Graham – 169
- Ness – 148
- Trego – 979
View Western Coop Electric’s current outages here.
Wheatland Electric Coop
Wheatland Electric Coop tracks 30,456 customers. Only 3,195 are without power as of 4:43 p.m. The outages are in the following counties:
- Finney – 553
- Gray – 286
- Greeley – 11
- Hamilton – 172
- Kearny – 1,556
- Scott – 483
- Wichita – 152
View Wheatland Electric Coop’s current outages here.