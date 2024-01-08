KANSAS (KSNW) — Winter weather is causing power outages across Kansas.

The following electric providers in Kansas have had outages on Monday as of 4:17 p.m.:

Evergy

Evergy tracks 1,015,575 customers. Only one customer in Kansas is without power as of 4:17 p.m. They are in Geary County.

View Evergy’s current outages here.

Garden City Electric Utility System

Garden City Electric Utility System tracks 1,195 customers. Only 37 are without power as of 4:17 p.m. They are all in Finney County.

View Garden City Electric Utility System’s current outages here.

Lane-Scott Electric Coop

Lane-Scott Electric Coop tracks 5,694. Less than half, or 2,413 customers, are without power as of 4:18 p.m. The outages are in the following counties:

  • Finney – 223 customers
  • Gove – 24 customers
  • Hodgeman – 8 customers
  • Lane – 119 customers
  • Ness – 1,947 customers
  • Rush – 1 customer
  • Scott – 90 customers

View Lane-Scott Electric Coop’s current outages here.

Midwest Energy Inc

Midwest Energy Inc. tracks 50,198 customers. Only 1,388 are without power as of 4:22 p.m. The outages are in the following counties:

  • Ellis – 175
  • Hodgeman – 1
  • Norton – 379
  • Pawnee – 172
  • Sherman – 63
  • Trego – 532
  • Wallace – 65

View Midwest Energy Inc.’s current outages here.

Ninnescah REC

Ninnescah REC tracks 4,202 customers. Only 28 are without power as of 4:26 p.m. The outages are in the following counties:

  • Edwards – 3
  • Kiowa – 24
  • Stafford – 1

View Ninnescah REC’s current outages here.

Prairie Land Electric Coop

Prairie Land Electric Coop tracks 25,474 customers. Only 790 are without power as of 4:28 p.m. The outages are in the following counties:

  • Graham – 355
  • Norton – 100
  • Phillips – 107
  • Rawlins – 6
  • Rooks – 212
  • Thomas – 10

View Prairie Land Electric Coop’s current outages here.

Rolling Hills Electric Coop

Rolling Hills Electric Coop tracks 11,142 customers. Only 391 are without power as of 4:31 p.m. The outages are in the following counties:

  • Jewell – 89
  • Republic – 222
  • Smith – 80

View Rolling Hills Electric Coop’s current outages here.

Victory Electric Coop

Victory Electric Coop tracks 12,780 customers. Only 5,866 are without power as of 4:41 p.m. The outages are in the following counties:

  • Ford – 3,964
  • Gray – 41
  • Unknown – 1,861

View Victory Electric Coop’s current outages here.

Western Coop Electric

Western Coop Electric tracks 12,018 customers. Only 1,549 are without power as of 4:42 p.m. The outages are in the following counties:

  • Barton – 7
  • Ellis – 191
  • Gove – 55
  • Graham – 169
  • Ness – 148
  • Trego – 979

View Western Coop Electric’s current outages here.

Wheatland Electric Coop

Wheatland Electric Coop tracks 30,456 customers. Only 3,195 are without power as of 4:43 p.m. The outages are in the following counties:

  • Finney – 553
  • Gray – 286
  • Greeley – 11
  • Hamilton – 172
  • Kearny – 1,556
  • Scott – 483
  • Wichita – 152

View Wheatland Electric Coop’s current outages here.