WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Basketball fans in Kansas started the season with high hopes that a Kansas team would make it to the NCAA Final Four and ultimately win the championship. But now that the Kansas teams are out, it looks like Kansans are rooting for the underdog.

The four teams left are the Florida Atlantic Owls, San Diego State Aztecs, Miami Hurricanes, and Connecticut Huskies.

Even though FAU beat K-State, a new report says fans in Kansas are now pushing for the Owls to win the championship.

The people at BetOnline.ag geotagged Twitter data since the matchups were set. They tracked fan hashtags in every state and found that 20 states are backing FAU. UConn is next at 16 states, followed by San Diego State with 11. Only three states are in favor of Miami winning, and Florida is not one of them.

FAU is the underdog as a 9 seed. San Diego St. and Miami are 5 seeds. UConn is a 4 seed. This is the first time there are no 1, 2, or 3 seeds in the Final Four.