LAWRENCE, Kan. (WDAF) — Police arrested a woman who is accused of setting fire to a Lawrence apartment early Monday morning.

Firefighters responded to the Meadowbrook Apartments around 4 a.m.

By the time emergency crews arrived, residents were evacuating, and firefighters found smoke and flames in the stairwell of the building.

Lawrence-Douglas County Fire Medical said no one was injured in the fire, and flames were contained to one end of the two-story building.

The Lawrence Police Department says the woman is being held on suspicion of aggravated arson. She has not been officially charged at this point in the investigation.