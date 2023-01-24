LABETTE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – A woman and a baby were killed in a crash in southeast Kansas on Monday.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a Buick Park Avenue was eastbound on U.S. 400 when the car went left of center and struck a Chevy Silverado head-on.

The driver of the Buick, 30-year-old Valerie M. Montgomery of Parsons, and a baby inside were killed in the crash. The KHP did not identify the baby.

A 41-year-old man and a 33-year-old woman in the Chevy Silverado from Thayer were taken to Labette Health for their injuries.

The KHP says the drivers and a passenger inside the pickup were not wearing seatbelts.