GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — A woman from Scott City asked the Garden City Fire Department (GCFD) to retrieve a note from their Ladder 2, or fire engine, left by a man she knows who helped build it Wednesday.

Ladder 2 was manufactured in Appleton, Wisconsin. Before being shipped to Garden City, a man named Tim, who helped build the fire engine, left a note in it for Jeanne Cutler from Scott City.

“Tim told her to come by GCFD and ask for our help to get her note,” the Garden City Fire Department – KS Facebook page said. “She was mildly hesitant to come in, but we were excited to help her complete this mission.”

A hunting expedition at Station 2 ensued.

“They found exactly what they were looking for; An orange envelope just for Jeanne that had traveled 970 miles underneath a ladder truck to find her,” said the Facebook post.

The GCFD said moments like this do not happen every day.

“These moments are the ones that make our lives brighter and more meaningful, reminding us to cherish our loved ones and show them how much they mean to us,” the Facebook post stated.

The fire station thanked the two for the unforgettable moment the two shared with the department.

“Thank you, Tim, for including us in this mission, and thank you, Jeanne, for coming to our station and allowing us to document this extraordinary circumstance,” said the GCFD Facebook page.