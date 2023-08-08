FAIRWAY, Kan. (WDAF) — A Tennessee woman has been charged in connection to a police pursuit that led to the fatal shooting of a Fairway, Kansas police officer.

Thirty-two-year-old Andrea Rene Cothran of Goodlettsville, Tennessee, has been charged with one count of aggravated battery, one count of fleeing law enforcement, one count of reckless driving and one count of felony theft of less than $25.000.

Lenexa police first responded to a report of a stolen car near I-35 and 95th Street around 7:30 a.m. Sunday.

Police chased the suspect north on I-35 until the driver came to a stop in the area of I-35 and Lamar Avenue in Mission, Kansas.

Two suspects then crashed the car and ran into a nearby QuikTrip. Officers from multiple agencies went into the QuikTrip to arrest the suspects.

One suspect, later identified as Shannon Wayne Marshall of Ashland City, Tennessee, was fatally shot at the scene.

Cothran was taken into police custody and booked into the Johnson County Adult Detention Center. She remains in custody at the detention center on a $1 million bond. Cothran will have her first court appearance in Johnson County District Court at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.