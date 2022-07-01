CLOUD COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – A 66-year-old Arkansas woman died when a truck pulling a grain trailer overturned. It happened on Kansas Highway 28 west of Jamestown Thursday afternoon.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, Vickie L. Fenner of Conway was eastbound on K-28 when the semi hauling grain failed to negotiate a 90-degree southbound curve. As a result, the truck overturned on the driver’s side and came to rest on its top.

Fenner was transported by EMSto the Cloud County Hospital, where she was pronounced dead. She was properly restrained, according to the KHP.