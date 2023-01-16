ENSIGN, Kan. (KSNW) — A woman is dead following a rollover crash in Ford County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says it happened shortly before 9:30 Monday morning on Fowler Road, just north of Valley Road, southeast of Ensign. Troopers say Marca Berger was driving northbound when she entered she entered the ditch.

She then overcorrected, crossed the southbound lanes, entering the ditch on the other side of the road, where she rolled her Cadillac SUV. The patrol says she was not wearing her seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle.

Berger was pronounced dead at the scene. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.