PAWNEE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – A Larned woman has died after crashing her vehicle in Pawnee County early Friday morning. The crash happened around 4:20 a.m., a couple of miles west of Larned.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said 28-year-old Courtney Dawn Towery was headed east on Kansas Highway 156 when her vehicle left the road and went into the south ditch. Troopers say she overcorrected, went back onto the road and into oncoming traffic, hitting a semitractor-trailer.

Towery died at the scene.

The driver of the semi, 45-year-old Asael Hernandez-Salas of Syracuse, was not injured.