COTTONWOOD FALLS, Kan. (KSNW) — A woman has died in a fire at a housing development in Cottonwood Falls, Kansas.

The fire happened in the 100 block of 8th St. around 4:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 23. According to KVOE, the cause of the fire is unknown.

The fire destroyed building B and wiped out four living units, the manager’s office, the mail room and the laundry room, according to KVOE.

Dee Wessel, the complex manager, told KVOE that the three residents displaced by the fire have either found housing with family or are in the process of finding other living arrangements. The housing authority is working with the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Rural Development Office on plans to rebuild. Wessel tells KVOE she would like to see additional buildings at the complex because of recent demand.

Preliminary indications from an autopsy on the woman, 74-year-old Sharon Tatman, revealed that the fire was partially to blame for her death. KVOE reports final autopsy results, which typically include toxicology results, may not be available for weeks or months.

An investigation is ongoing.