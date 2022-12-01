JOHNSON CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — A woman was killed in a car crash in southwest Kansas Thursday.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, at 1:31 p.m., 46-year-old Gladis Antillon Garcia, from Johnson City, was driving a 2004 Chevy truck southbound on Kansas Highway 27.

As she began to turn east onto U.S. 160, the KHP says she was hit by a 2007 Peterbilt semi driven by a 28-year-old man from New Mexico.

Antillon Garcia was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the semi was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.