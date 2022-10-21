KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — One person died Friday after a shooting on Interstate 35 near Interstate 70 in Kansas City’s downtown loop.

According to the Kansas City Police Department, officers were called to the scene around 12:30 p.m. and found a woman inside of a vehicle suffering from gunshot wounds.

She was taken to the hospital, where she later died.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are still under investigation.

Police say the 2G exit to northbound I-35 will be closed at I-70 for several hours while police process evidence from the scene. Drivers are advised to avoid the area.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477. All tips are anonymous.

This is a developing situation, and FOX4 will update this story as details become available.