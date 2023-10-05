HAYS, Kan. (KSNW) – A woman was pulled from an apartment fire in Hays on Wednesday. The Hays Fire Department responded to the fire around 7:40 p.m. in the 1400 block of E. 29th St.

Neighbors called 911, saying a smoke alarm was going off and smoke was coming from next door. The neighbors reported that someone could be inside.

Firefighters arrived and forced the door open. They found an unconscious woman on the couch. They pulled her out, and she was transported to the hospital. Her condition is unknown.

Crews were able to extinguish the fire quickly, but the apartment suffered minor smoke damage and fire damage to a chair cushion.

Investigators say the fire started from a cigarette.