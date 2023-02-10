CUBA, Kan. (KSNW) — A woman was seriously hurt in a crash in Republic County.

It happened shortly before 8 a.m. Friday on 260 Road, about three miles south of the town of Cuba. The Kansas Highway Patrol says 22-year-old Amber Cherney of Cuba was driving south of 260 Road in a 2021 GMC Terrain when for an unknown reason, she swerved and entered the east ditch.

Her SUV struck a field entrance and went airborne. It landed on the south side of the field entrance and struck the field side embankment, spun 180 degrees, struck a barbed wire fence, and came to rest on its tires against the fence, facing north.

Cherney was transported to the Republic County Hospital in serious condition. Cherney was the only one in the vehicle, and no one else was hurt.