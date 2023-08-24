BUTLER COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A woman was seriously injured in a crash in Butler County late Thursday morning.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 40-year-old man from Richmond, Texas, was driving a 2021 Kenworth Semi northbound on Interstate 35 in Butler County at 11:16 a.m.

The KHP says as the semi was slowing down to turn into the exit ramp of the service area, a 69-year-old man from Rose Hill driving a 2010 Honda Odyssey hit it.

The man driving the Honda Odyssey had a 69-year-old woman from Rose Hill as a passenger. She was taken with suspected serious injuries to an area hospital, according to the KHP.

The driver of the semi and the driver of the Honda Odyssey had no apparent injuries.