MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A woman was seriously injured in a crash in southeast Kansas late Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, around 4:39 p.m., a 51-year-old man from Cherryvale was driving a 2004 Ford F150 westbound on County Road 6000 at the intersection with County Road 5100. With him was a 43-year-old woman from Neodesha.

The KHP says the driver of the truck swerved to miss another vehicle and went into the ditch to the southwest.

The driver on the truck had no apparent injuries. His passenger was taken with suspected serious injuries to an area hospital.