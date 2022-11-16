LEAWOOD, Kan. (WDAF) — One woman is recovering following a fiery crash Monday afternoon in Leawood, Kansas.

Leawood police responded to the crash just after 2 p.m. at the Tomahawk Creek trailhead parking lot at 117th Street and Tomahawk Creek Parkway.

First arriving officers found a vehicle on fire with a 51-year-old woman trapped inside. Officers were able to pull her from the burning vehicle as officers and the Leawood Fire Department worked to extinguish the fire.

The woman was taken by Johnson County MedAct to an area hospital for treatment. As of Monday afternoon, police said she was in the burn unit with second and third-degree burns.

Police said the early investigation into the incident indicates the woman was driving eastbound on Town Center Drive from Roe Avenue and failed to stop at the intersection at Tomahawk Creek Parkway before continuing into the trailhead parking lot, where she struck another vehicle and a tree.

The impact caused the woman’s vehicle to catch on fire.

Leawood police have released a bodycam video showing officers pulling the woman from a burning vehicle.

Anyone who may have information regarding this incident is asked to please contact the Leawood Police Department at 913-642-7700.