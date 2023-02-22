MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Three women are accused of stealing nearly $30,000 in jewelry from a Manhattan jewelry store, Riley County Police said.

Police said the women went into G. Thomas Jewelers, 419 Poyntz, and acted like they were purchasing items at around 1 p.m. Tuesday.

“They asked that the items be wrapped, and during wrapping, the suspects slipped the items off the counter,” police said in a release. “Four rings, a pair of earrings, and a bracelet were all stolen.”

McPherson authorities are also investigating a jewelry store theft that could be connected with this case.

Police asked anyone with information to contact Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or RCPD at 785-537-2112. Using the Crime Stoppers service will allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.