HAVILAND, Kan. (KSNW) — Work will soon begin on installing a passing lane on U.S. Highway 54 in Kiowa County.

Weather permitting, on Jan. 2, crews will begin work on creating a passing lane on a two-mile stretch of the highway between Greensburg and Haviland. The construction zone will begin near 43rd Avenue and end near 39th Avenue.

The work is scheduled to be completed in April of 2024. The Kansas Department of Transportation says traffic will be controlled by lane shifts, and drivers shouldn’t see any significant delays.

Venture Corp. of Great Bend is the primary contractor for the $5,979,645 project.