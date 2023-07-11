HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — A decommissioned section of Kansas Highway 14 is reverting to Reno and Rice County ownership, but not before much-needed improvements are made to the road.

K-14 now bypasses Nickerson and Sterling to the north of those communities. Previously, the highway ran through the center of both cities.

As part of the transfer, the Kansas Department of Transportation has committed $10 million to make repairs to bridges and drainage, and to resurface the road. Reno County will also receive $400,000 to purchase additional equipment to maintain the road.

The work will be done in stages, starting with bridge repairs which begin July 20. All work is expected to be completed sometime in 2024.