ROOKS COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Department of Transportation plans to begin a $1.1 million resurfacing project on K-258 in Rooks County just east of Webster Reservoir.

Project work will include a mill and overlay of K-258 starting at the U.S. 24 junction and extending south 3.74 miles. Construction crews will also be overlaying and spot milling roads in Webster State Park, which include 10 Road, North Shore Drive and areas around Eagle Landing and Rock Point campgrounds.

Traffic will be reduced to one lane through the work zones and directed by flaggers and a pilot car operation during daylight hours. Drivers should plan for delays of up to 15 minutes.

KDOT expects work to be completed in mid-August, conditions permitting.