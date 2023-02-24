WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita State University’s College of Engineering has named the 10 latest high school seniors to receive the Wallace Scholarship.

The Wallace Scholarship is funded through the Dwane and Velma Wallace Endowment. Founded in 1976, the endowment supports scholarships for engineering and computing students and provides funds for the College of Engineering.

Since 1980, 360 engineering and computing majors at WSU have received a scholarship from the endowment. The 10 Wallace Scholars will receive $28,500 each to attend Wichita State for four years.

Recipients are selected based on their high school GPA, ACT score, and how they performed during the annual Wallace Invitational for Scholarships in Engineering which was held in November. There were 175 student participants this year from 10 states.

This year’s recipients are:

Georgia Bacher: Bishop Kelley High School in Tulsa, Oklahoma; undecided engineering

Miranda Cordova: Maize South High School; mechanical engineering

Maya Douglas: Sachse High School in Sachse, Texas; mechanical engineering

Cliff Hoseah: Wichita Heights High School; mechanical engineering

Breanna Leach: Union High School in Tulsa, Oklahoma; biomedical engineering

Liz Mueting: Eudora High School, Eudora, Kansas; aerospace engineering

Xander Niblack: Wichita High School East; aerospace engineering

Vivian Salazar: Maize South High School in Wichita, Kansas; mechanical engineering

Jenna Vilkas: homeschool in Wayne, Nebraska; biomedical engineering

Jace Watson: Frederic Remington High School in Whitewater, Kansas; computer science

More details can be found here.