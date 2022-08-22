WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Almost 78 years after a Kansas soldier disappeared during World War II, his remains are finally coming home.

The U.S. Army Human Resources Command said that Army Private Carl G. Dorsey, a native of Moline, was assigned to Company I, 3rd Battalion, 22nd Infantry Regiment, 4th Infantry Division.

Army Pvt. Carl Dorsey (Courtesy: U.S. Army)

A photo that includes Carl Dorsey (Courtesy: U.S. Army)

His unit battled German forces near Grosshau, Germany, in the Hürtgen Forest. He disappeared on Dec. 4, 1944, at the age of 19. and was reported as missing in action. The body was not recovered, and the Germans never reported him as a prisoner of war.

One year later, Dorsey was declared killed in action.

After the war ended, the American Graves Registration Command conducted several investigations in the Hürtgen area but were unable to recover or identify Dorsey’s remains. As a result, he was declared non-recoverable in December 1950.

A historian with the Defense POW/MIA (Prisoner of War/Missing In Action) Accounting Agency, also known as DPAA, studied the unresolved American losses in the Hürtgen area and determined that one set of unidentified remains recovered east of Grosshau in 1946 belonged to Dorsey.

The remains had been buried in Ardennes American Cemetery, an American Battle Monuments Commission site in Neuville-en-Condroz, Belgium, in 1950. They were disinterred last year and sent to the DPAA laboratory at Offutt Air Force Base, Nebraska, for identification.

The DPAA said Dorsey’s remains were identified in June through circumstantial evidence and dental, anthropological, mitochondrial DNA and Y chromosome DNA analysis.

Dorsey’s remains will be interred on Sept. 3 at Grenola Cemetery. Hillside Mortuary, Wichita, will perform graveside services.

His name is recorded on the Walls of the Missing at Netherlands American Cemetery, an American Battle Monuments Commission site, along with others still missing from World War II. A rosette will be placed next to Dorsey’s name to indicate he has been found.