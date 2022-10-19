RUSH CENTER, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wyoming man is dead following a crash in Pawnee County.
It happened shortly after 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 18, on U.S. Route 183, 11 miles south of Rush Center.
The Kansas Highway Patrol says a semitruck, driven by 40-year-old Nathaniel Dunlay of Torrington, Wyo., was heading north on the highway when a car driven by a woman from Syracuse, Kan, attempted to pass him in a No Passing Zone.
As that driver tried to pass, a third vehicle headed south swerved and drove into the ditch to avoid a head-on crash with the passing car. Troopers say Dunlay went onto the east shoulder to also try to avoid a collision but then lost control of his truck.
Dunlay then over-corrected, crossed the road, and the truck went into the west ditch, where it overturned and came to rest on its top. Dunlay was pronounced dead at the scene.
