GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — 3-month-old red ruffed lemur twins have ventured outside for the first time at Garden City’s Lee Richardson Zoo.

The twins were born on June 28 and spent their first few months in an indoor climate-controlled environment where the zoo says they learned basic skills from the adult lemurs, like how to climb ropes and trees.

“The twins were hesitant to go outside at first, but soon their curiosity got the best of them, and they started to explore the yard,” Carrie Thurman, lead zookeeper, said in a news release. “It didn’t take them much time at all to literally start ‘learning the ropes’ as they explored their exhibit with their adult family members nearby.”

Staff at the zoo are still deciding on names for the twins, who now will regularly join their parents, Sosha and Bogey, brother Mafy, and uncle Frank outdoors. Red ruffed lemurs are native to northeast Madagascar and are critically endangered due to habitat loss and fragmentation, as well as hunting.

Admission to Lee Richardson Zoo is free. The zoo is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., seven days a week.