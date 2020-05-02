State responds to lawsuit about the COVID-19 cases in prisons

News

by: Ninette Sosa

Posted: / Updated:

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — The state of Arkansas responded, via letter, to the civil rights groups that filed a lawsuit accusing the state of not doing enough to mitigate the spread of the novel coronavirus in its prisons.

The suit was filed Tuesday, April 21, on behalf of the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund and the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Arkansas who are representing about a dozen inmates — three from the Cummins Unit in Lincoln County. 

As of April 28, more than 800 Cummins Unit inmates had tested positive for COVID-19 and another at the Ester Unit, that person is a prison employee, according to the governor’s daily briefing.

