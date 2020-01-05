UPDATE: Missing 83-year-old man found safe

UPDATE: The Statewide Silver Alert has been canceled, the 83-year-old man has been found safe.
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department has issued a Statewide Silver Alert for a missing 83-year-old man.
Philip Gaunt was last seen driving a grey 2011 Subaru Legacy on Central and Oliver around 2:40 p.m. The car has a Kansas license plate with the number 067EUJ.
Gaunt was wearing a dark sweater over a light blue shirt, pink pants, and grey shoes.
WPD says Gaun is diagnosed with dementia.
If you know the whereabouts of Philip or have seen him, call 911 immediately.
