UPDATE: Missing 83-year-old man found safe

UPDATE: The Statewide Silver Alert has been canceled, the 83-year-old man has been found safe.

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department has issued a Statewide Silver Alert for a missing 83-year-old man.

Philip Gaunt was last seen driving a grey 2011 Subaru Legacy on Central and Oliver around 2:40 p.m. The car has a Kansas license plate with the number 067EUJ.

Gaunt was wearing a dark sweater over a light blue shirt, pink pants, and grey shoes.

WPD says Gaun is diagnosed with dementia.

If you know the whereabouts of Philip or have seen him, call 911 immediately.

