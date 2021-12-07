Statewide Silver Alert issued for 72-year-old Jim Knecht

MARSHALL COUNTY –The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office has requested that the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) issue a statewide Silver Alert for a missing 72-year-old Marysville man.

The alert has been issued for James “Jim” W. Knecht, 72, whose whereabouts are unknown. The public’s assistance is requested to help locate him.

Knecht has dementia and usually takes medication, but he does not have it with him.

Knecht was seen leaving his home on Tuesday, Dec. 7, around 8:30 a.m., and was last seen at 10 a.m. at the C.J. East gas station along Highway 36 in Marysville, Kansas.

He is a white male, 6 ft. 1 in. tall, and weighs about 280 lbs. He has blue eyes, is bald, and has a red birthmark on his forehead.

Knecht was last seen wearing a black zip-up jacket and blue jeans.

He drives a blue 2002 Buick Century with Kansas tag 240NEX and may be traveling toward Iowa.

If you see Jim Knecht or his vehicle, please call 911 immediately. If you have other information about his whereabouts, please call the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office at 785-562-3141.