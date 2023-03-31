BUTLER COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Andover Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing Andover man.

On Friday night, just before 9:30 p.m., the Kansas Bureau of Investigation issued a statewide Silver Alert for 85-year-old David Sawdy.

He is described as 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighing 150 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes.

David Sawdy (Courtesy: Kansas Bureau of Investigations)

Sawdy was last heard from on Friday at noon on his land phone from his home in Andover. He was seen on camera at 6:50 p.m. headed north on Ridge Road from 13th Street in Wichita, driving his silver 2005 Chevy Tahoe with Kansas tag 14879.

If you see him, please contact the Andover Police Department dispatch at 316-733-5177 extension 0.