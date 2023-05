WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) issued a statewide Silver Alert for a missing man from La Cygne, Kansas, at 7:57 p.m.

The Silver Alert was canceled at 8:08 p.m.

A news release from the KBI said the 80-year-old man, who sometimes experiences confusion, left his residence around 5 p.m. and headed east on Kansas Highway 152.

He was located safe in Overland Park.