Statewide Silver Alert issued for missing Olathe man

Fredrick Watterson

OLATHE, Kan. (KSNW) – The Olathe Police Department and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation is seeking the public’s assistance in locating Fredrick Watterson, a 76-year-old white male.

Fredrick was last seen Tuesday afternoon in the 14400 block of south Shady Bend Road driving a 2015, black four-door KIA Soul, bearing Washington State license plate number AWA7136.

Fredrick is 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 240 pounds with gray hair, blue eyes and a gray beard. He was last seen wearing a brown sweater, khaki pants and glasses.

Fredrick is diagnosed with dementia and has no known destination.

If located, please contact the Olathe Police Department at 913-971-6950 or 911.

