CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A status hearing and a jury trial have been pushed back for a South Carolina man beaten by Crawford County sheriff’s deputies.

Randal Worcester, 27, of Goose Creek, South Carolina, is charged with terroristic threatening, battery, resisting arrest, possessing an instrument of crime, obstructing governmental operations and disorderly conduct. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Worcester made headlines in 2022 when he was arrested and a video of him being beaten by sheriff’s deputies and a police officer while handcuffed was posted to social media.

In a continuance filed on May 30, Judge Marc McCune ordered that the hearing be moved to August 30 and the jury trial be moved to Sept. 28.

The reason for the continuance was to give Worcester enough time to acquire a complete copy of his mental health records.