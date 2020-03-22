Stay active during isolation: Help maintain your physical and mental health during COVID-19 period

WICHITA, Kan.(KSNW)– Several Wichitans might find themselves at home during the COVID-19 period which is why local health professionals and clubs would like to remind residents to stay active as much as possible. It does no matter if you walk, run or ride a bike. The main thing is to get those muscles pumping.

Genesis Health Club is providing their members with in-home cycling bikes during the COVID-19 period. 300 bikes where handed out to their members this weekend. This in efforts to help them keep a normal routine. Residents will also have the option to stream different videos from local trainers giving them different workout options and healthy eating choices.

“It’s just so people can stay motivated and still work on that summer body and not get slowed down,” said Physical Trainer, Victoria Akpan.

“So the equipment loan was just a natural extension of the online classes that we have streaming so a lot of them don’t require equipment but some of them do. These have been very well cleaned off, I am assuming people will then want to give them their own cleaning as well,” added Group Exercise Manager at Genesis Health Club, Zoe Scognamillo.

Remember even if you are isolating yourself you’re still able to go outside for a walk or run during the day.

