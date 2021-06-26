Store closure leaves Wichitans with fewer food options

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)– This week a local grocery store located on the Northeast side of Wichita announced they will be closing soon. It’s the only grocery store left within a one-mile radius of the 67214-area code near 13th and Grove. In the past months, this location has lost other stores. Leaving community members with fewer options to choose from.

“It’s just hard to get groceries from what area to another. And there is a lot of people who don’t have access to transportation,” said Vice Mayor of Wichita, Brandon Johnson.

Johnson hopes to come up with a long-term solution for this but for now, he hopes neighbors become more involved with their community gardens to help this area.