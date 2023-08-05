WINFIELD, Kan. (KSNW) — Severe weather in parts of south-central Kansas on Saturday morning caused damage in Sumner and Cowley Counties.

Uprooted trees lined the streets as the downed trees caused major damage to campers at the fairgrounds. Damage was also seen in houses throughout the neighborhoods in Winfield.

3,800 Winfield residents lost power Saturday morning. As of 10 o’clock Saturday evening, that number is still in the thousands.

According to their city manager, it may take up to 72 hours for power to be fully restored. He was pleased with how the community responded to helping each other.

“It was no surprise, the Winfield community had bound together during this and really picked each other up. If you were in the community today, you saw neighbors helping neighbors and that’s what we expect. That’s what we’re about,” said Taggert Wall, Winfield City Manager.

One resident was thankful. Her husband had planned to sleep in his camper at the fairgrounds. He made a last second decision to head home and sleep there. The storm caused a tree to cut their camper in half.

“Thank God he did or he would definitely not be here anymore,” said Winfield resident, Jayln Lynch.

The Red Cross has set up a temporary shelter in the cafeteria between Winfield Middle School and Winfield High School. The address is 300 N. Viking Blvd and it will be open throughout the night.