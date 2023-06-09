WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Now is the time to be weather aware in some parts of Kansas, as multiple counties have been under severe thunderstorm warnings Friday.

Hail fell in the western part of Sedgwick County, and KSN Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman says microburst potential is high in this type of environment.

Storm updates as of 4:14 p.m.

Reno, Sumner, McPherson Counties are under a severe thunderstorm warning.

Lenora, Norton County – 1.7 inches of rain within the last hour.

Storm updates as of 3:48 p.m.

Lenora, Norton County – 60 mph wind gust.

Storm updates as of 3:42 p.m.

Grinnell, Sheridan County – Ping Pong ball-sized hail.

Storm updates as of 3 p.m.

Goddard – trained spotter reports quarter-size hail covering the ground at 21st and 199th streets.

These reports will be updated as they are received.