WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Severe weather in parts of south-central Kansas on Saturday morning caused damage in Sumner and Cowley Counties.

There are reports of trees down, gas pumps being blown over, and the Ferris wheel at the Cowley County Fairground blown over as well.

Power outages have been reported in Sumner and Cowley Counties as well.

KSN Meteorologists have been tracking the severe weather. Here are the latest storm reports.

Storm reports as of 8:10 a.m.

Cowley County – 3-inch tree limbs downed 2 mi SSW Winfield. Multiple calls to law enforcement regarding damage and downed power lines.

A traffic light was blown down at Radio Ln and Summit in Ark City.

6:17am – Sumner County – 65mph winds 4 SW Conway Springs, 60mph winds 4 NW Wellington

6:30am – Cowley County – 61mph winds 7 N Ark City, 70mph 4 SW Winfield, 68mph 5 NW Winfield

5:30am – Harper – tree limbs down in Anthony

5:30am – Kingman County – 60mph wind in Norwich

