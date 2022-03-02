WICHITA, Kansas (KSNW) — For the fourth year in a row, WeatheRate has verified KSN’s forecasts as the most accurate in Wichita and our surrounding area.

“The KSN Storm Track 3 weather team works hard every day to ensure the forecasts we put out for Kansans are accurate,” said Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman. “Ronelle, Erika, Warren and I are determined to be a better forecaster tomorrow than we were today. This shows, and we have proof!”

This certification is done through an independent company called WeatheRate that analyzes forecasts across the country every day. Its analysts go through the forecasts KSN and other meteorologists in our area put out in the Wichita television market each day.

Those forecasts are then scored to see how close they are to what happened, including high and low temperatures, cloud cover, severe storm hazards, rain, snow, and strong winds.

The WeatheRate team compares the accuracy and timing of the predicted weather conditions each day and for a four-day forecast. The company adds points if the forecast is different from what happened. Lower scores indicate the forecast is more accurate.

This past year, ending March 1, KSN’s score was the lowest in the last four years, again marking the highest accuracy in our area but also showing the highest accuracy KSN meteorologists have had in the last four years.

“Know that the KSN Storm Track 3 weather team will continue to be here for you around the clock with the most accurate forecast possible,” Teachman said. “It is our dedication. It is our passion. And you should not expect anything less.”

