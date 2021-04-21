Storm Track 3 Forecast: A break between systems mid-week

Grab a coat and be ready for a cold start to the day as many of us have dropped below freezing into the 20s and low 30s. However, it’s a much drier start to the day compared to how we started yesterday.

There have been few snow showers to the west. The chance for rain/snow will continue to try to sneak across the the Kansas/Colorado line into Western Kansas through this morning, afternoon, and evening.

Clouds will gradually increase as the day goes on. Highs will stay below average in the 50s and 40s.

Temps drop close to freezing again tonight into Thursday morning. This has prompted some Frost Advisories as well as some Freeze Warnings to be re-issued.

By Thursday a better chance for showers will develop in Central Kansas. While a rumble a can’t be ruled out, severe weather isn’t expected.

We may get a brief break from rain Thursday night before scattered rain and rumbles pick back up Friday. We’ll have to the monitor the potential for a stronger storm as a severe risk sits just to our south in Oklahoma.

We’ll dry out by Saturday and highs will rebound through the 60s and 70s over the weekend. 80s will be possible to the southwest Sunday. This is how warm most of us will start the new work week. Another disturbance moves in Tuesday, cooling us down a bit and bringing a chance of showers and storms.