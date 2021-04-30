Storm Track 3 Forecast: A nice end to April, turning unsettled again by late weekend

High pressure is parked over the region and this will keep our conditions sunny, dry, and quiet. You’ll just need to grab a couple of things before heading out the door. A light jacket for this morning and sunglasses for after the sun comes up.

Winds will be light today and highs warm up into the 70s and 80s. Expect a nice end to the month of April.

A light jacket will be optional for your Friday evening. Lows will bottom out in the 40s and 50s late in the overnight.

High pressure will start to break down Saturday and a few more clouds start to move in. Southerly winds will also be stronger ahead of our next disturbance and this will push more highs into the 80s.

Clouds increase even more Sunday and a shower or storm is possible late in the day. Rain chances are more likely Sunday night into Monday as a front passes through. There will still be some moisture behind the front to the keep the chance for showers and storms around through mid-week.

More clouds and rain around will cool us down through the 70s, 60s, and even some 50s to the west but the rain will be beneficial.

We’ll have to wait until the following week for highs to warm back up above average.