Storm Track 3 Forecast: Brief break between systems, storm chances return Friday

Our latest round of showers and storms has wrapped up as a cold front clears the area. High pressure will briefly build back in from the west and bring sunshine back to the Sunflower State. Grab a jacket before the sun comes up though, another early morning chill has settled in.

It will be a pleasant day ahead with partly to mostly sunny skies and highs in the 60s and 70s. A breeze in Central Kansas won’t be too strong.

The next 24 hours will be pretty quiet before unsettled conditions return. That means it will be an uneventful night with partly cloudy skies and lows in the 40s to low 50s.

By Friday morning a few showers and rumbles will be possible ahead of our next front, mainly between Central and Eastern Kansas. This activity will track to the east into the afternoon. Once we get into the afternoon we’ll have to watch Southwest Kansas.

New storms will develop to the southwest and we’ll need to monitor the Kansas/Oklahoma line closely. There’s a threat of isolated strong to severe storms capable of large hail and damaging winds.

Storms will continue into the evening but should weaken after sundown. We’ll have to look ahead to our next round of storms Saturday. Before that happens, highs will warm up into the 70s and 80s into the weekend.

By late afternoon a few storms could develop and then chances will only go up from there. A Slight Risk of severe is in place for Central and Eastern Kansas. All modes of severe weather will be possible, that means isolated tornadoes will be possible too. We’ll need to monitor conditions closely as storms first start to develop and before they cluster together after dark. The strongest storms should be to the east by early Sunday morning.

Conditions will still be unsettled with showers and storms around at times at least through Tuesday. That means there could be some showers around for the Wichita Wind Surge home opener Tuesday evening. Highs will be cooler too and dip back down into the 60s.